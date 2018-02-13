(CNN) A whistleblower has accused the scandal-hit Oxfam charity and its UK regulator of failing to act when told that senior staff paid for prostitutes during the relief operation that followed the devastating 2010 Haiti earthquake.

Helen Evans, Oxfam's former global head of safeguarding, wrote on Twitter that Oxfam's top management and the UK's Charity Commission failed to act on accusations of sexual abuse on the Caribbean island and in the African nation of Chad.

People walk by a collapsed church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, following the devastating 2010 earthquake.

She also said in a television interview Monday evening that she passed on evidence of women being coerced into sex in exchange for humanitarian aid, but no action was taken.

In her Twitter statement, Evans, who is a local politician in Oxford, where the charity is based, said a report she compiled in 2014 found 10% of staff reported witnessing or experiencing sexual assault and 7% of staff in one country reporting rape or attempted rape.

An hour before she was due to present the report to top management, she says she was told that while the allegations were serious, the charity's leadership felt there was nothing more it could do and the meeting was canceled.

Read More