Minnie Driver is stepping down as an Oxfam ambassador

London (CNN) Actress Minnie Driver is stepping down as one of Oxfam's global ambassadors following revelations of sexual abuse by aid workers in Haiti.

Driver is the first celebrity spokesperson to abandon the charity amid the growing scandal, which includes allegations that Oxfam staff used sex workers in Chad.

"I am nothing short of horrified by the allegations against Oxfam International. In no uncertain terms do I plan to continue my support of this organization or its leaders. And though it is unfortunate that after 20 years I am no longer able to advocate and defend through this specific framework, social and economic injustice is more globally prevalent than ever," she said in a statement Tuesday.

"I certainly will not let the abhorrent mistakes of a troubling organization stop me or anyone else from working with good people in this space to support a population of human beings around the world that needs our help."

Oxfam's leaders are accused of trying to cover up the behavior of some of its senior staff members deployed to Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake. Aid workers, including the Oxfam country director at the time, Roland van Hauwermeiren, were accused of turning a villa rented by the organization into a makeshift brothel, with prostitutes wearing only Oxfam T-shirts.

