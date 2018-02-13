Breaking News

Bill Paxton's family files wrongful death suit

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 4:17 PM ET, Tue February 13, 2018

Bill Paxton dies at age 61
Bill Paxton dies at age 61

    Bill Paxton dies at age 61

(CNN)The family of Bill Paxton believes his death last year was preventable, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the hospital and surgeon who treated the late actor.

Paxton, whose career credits included roles in "Titanic," "Aliens," and HBO's "Big Love," died February 25, 2017, just days after undergoing heart surgery. He was 61.
Paxton's family alleges the surgeon used "a high risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience" and that the hospital and surgeon, "misrepresented and/or concealed information relating to the risks of surgery," according to the suit.
They believe those factors contributed to Paxton's post-surgery complications.
    "Bill Paxton and his family trusted the physicians and staff at this medical facility but instead Cedars-Sinai betrayed their trust," the family's attorney Bruce Broillet said in a statement. "The surgeon's actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death."
    CNN has contacted representatives for Cedars-Sinai for comment.
    Paxton's death certificate officially lists his cause of death as stroke after heart surgery.
    Paxton was survived by his two children, James and Lydia, and his wife of 30 years, Louise Paxton.
    CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this story.