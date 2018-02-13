CNN 10 - February 14, 2018

Breaking News

Wednesday's show takes you to South Africa, Haiti, and the U.S. Our first report examines political instability surrounding calls for South Africa's president to step down. Our second is part of CNN's Freedom Project; it's aimed at shedding light on human trafficking in some of Haiti's orphanages. And our third shows you how dog-like robots are getting advanced enough to open doors.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
