Killing prompts return of Philippines workers from Kuwait

Manila, Philippines (CNN) As many as 10,000 Filipino workers in Kuwait are expected to take up the Philippines government's offer of a free flight home after the body of their compatriot was found stuffed in a freezer.

President Duterte's administration has ordered a ban on the deployment of overseas foreign workers to Kuwait after the deaths of several woman, including 29-year-old Joanna Demafelis.

Demafelis' body was found in the freezer of her employers' home on Wednesday where authorities believe it could have been stored for up to one year.

The offer of a free flight home was extended to the 10,000 Filipinos who had overstayed their visa in the Gulf state.

"I will sell my soul to the devil to look for money so that you can come home and live comfortably here," Duterte said Tuesday. The Philippines President said last week he was ready to take "drastic steps" to protect Filipinos working abroad.