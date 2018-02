(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Israeli police said Tuesday there is "sufficient evidence" to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on criminal charges in two corruption cases.

-- US intelligence chiefs say there is no doubt that Russia is targeting the 2018 midterm elections . The director of national intelligence also warned that the current risk of global conflict is the highest since the Cold War -- The director of the FBI contradicted the White House timeline about when it learned of former aide Rob Porter's domestic abuse allegations -- It appears Porter was actually up for a promotion despite these allegations. Chief of staff John Kelly stands by how the White House handled the Porter scandal.

-- Several Russians hired as contractors to help the Russian military and pro-Syrian regime forces were killed in US airstrikes

-- Four people are still fighting over who gets Charles Manson's body

-- South Africa's ruling party -- once led by Nelson Mandela -- has called on its leader to resign, but the 75-year-old is still clinging to power

-- Rodriguez Macarreno called the police for help when he heard an intruder on his property. About an hour after police arrived, Macarreno ended up in the custody of ICE

-- For seven months, a single dad walked 11 miles every day to work -- until his co-workers decided to give him a big surprise

-- Girls at a Utah school were told they have to say "yes" to a boy who asks them to a dance. Parents are (obviously?) not happy