South Africa waits for President Zuma's fate to be revealed

Pretoria, South Africa (CNN) South Africa's ruling African National Congress party will reveal Tuesday the outcome of a marathon meeting to decide the fate of scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma.

The ANC's executive committee met in Pretoria for 13 hours Monday in an attempt to end a standoff with Zuma, who is steadfastly resisting pressure to resign.

In a statement, the ANC said it would provide an update on events at the party's Johannesburg headquarters at noon local time Tuesday (5 a.m. ET).

One of the possible outcomes of the meeting could be a decision to "recall" Zuma, which would effectively end the 75-year-old's presidency.

Supporters of ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa chant slogans outside the ANC party headquarters in Johannesburg, February 5, 2018.

South Africa's opposition parties have insisted that a no confidence vote against Zuma must take place in the country's Parliament this week and have threatened to file charges in the Western Cape High Court if the Speaker of Parliament does not respond by Tuesday morning local time.

