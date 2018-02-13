Nigerian clerk: "I didn't say snake swallowed $100,000"

Story highlights Nigerian clerk allegedly says missing $100,000 was swallowed by snake

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Controversy is trailing the disappearance of $100,000 from the coffers of Nigeria's examination board.

The exam board alleges that a clerk in Benue State has blamed a snake for swallowing the missing money.

The money was supposed to be remitted to the agency.

Fabian Benjamin, spokesman of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, told CNN that a staffer confessed to auditors a snake had "swallowed" the missing money.

"She confessed that she had the money, kept it in a vault in the office but a snake came and swallowed the money," Benjamin told CNN.

