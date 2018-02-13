Nigerian clerk: "I didn't say snake swallowed $100,000"

Story highlights
- Nigerian clerk allegedly says missing $100,000 was swallowed by snake
Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Controversy has trailed the disappearance of $100,000 from the coffers of Nigeria's examination board.
The exam board alleged that a clerk, working in Benue State, blamed a snake for "swallowing" N36 million naira.
The money was meant to be remitted to the agency.
Fabian Benjamin, spokesperson of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, told CNN one of its staff identified as Philomena Chieshe confessed to auditors that a snake "swallowed" the missing money.
"She confessed that she had the money, kept it in a vault in the office but a snake came and swallowed the money," Benjamin told CNN.
"The staff and others in her category that are found culpable have been suspended and will be handed over to appropriate authorities," he added.
The clerk, however, denied the allegations saying they were "formulated." She accused the exam board of "giving" her name to authorities whom, according to her, had yet to "question" about the missing funds.
"I did not say any money was swallowed by a snake. Nobody questioned me about that case. I am just a clerk and I serve under directors who are accounting officers. I wonder why they are personalizing the case?" Chieshe told CNN.
Social media erupted at the incredulous nature of the allegations. A Twitter account has been made for the snake.
Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission tweeted that the agency's national symbol, the eagle, shows no mercy for "money-swallowing snakes."