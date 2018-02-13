Nigerian clerk: "I didn't say snake swallowed $100,000"

Story highlights Nigerian clerk allegedly says missing $100,000 was swallowed by snake

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Controversy has trailed the disappearance of $100,000 from the coffers of Nigeria's examination board.

The exam board alleged that a clerk, working in Benue State, blamed a snake for "swallowing" N36 million naira.

The money was meant to be remitted to the agency.

Fabian Benjamin, spokesperson of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, told CNN one of its staff identified as Philomena Chieshe confessed to auditors that a snake "swallowed" the missing money.

"She confessed that she had the money, kept it in a vault in the office but a snake came and swallowed the money," Benjamin told CNN.

