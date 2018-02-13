Have years of scandal finally caught up with Jacob Zuma?

Johannesburg, South Africa (CNN) South Africa's "Teflon President" Jacob Zuma has brushed off an extraordinary number of corruption allegations and scandals in his eight years in office. In the ultimate test of his political survivability his ruling African National Committee party publicly demanded his resignation in a "recall" on Tuesday.

The recall does not remove Zuma from office, but it does corner him. If he doesn't resign, he will face a vote of no confidence in Parliament, which he will no doubt lose without his party's support.

How did we get here?

President Jacob Zuma at a ceremonial welcome in London on March 3, 2010.

The magnitude of corruption allegations against Zuma is astounding. He faces more than 780 allegations relating to a 1990s arms deal alone.

But the reason his demise is now on the horizon is a matter of party survival. Under Zuma, the ANC's popularity has been annihilated -- the party suffered huge losses in municipal elections in 2016. It even lost control of key areas in the party's heartland to the opposition Democratic Alliance.

