(CNN) An 11-year-old Bolivian water frog named Romeo has been looking for his "Juliet" for the past decade to save his species.

Global Wildlife Conservation, Match.com and the Bolivian Amphibian Initiative have teamed up for a fundraising campaign to find a mate for this lonely Sehuencas water frog.

The campaign is hoping to raise $15,000 before Valentine's Day to support the Bolivian Amphibian Initiative's 10 expeditions to locations where the species was once common.

Popular dating website Match.com created an online dating profile for Romeo, whose relationship status is listed as "Never Married," "No Kids" but under desiring babies: "Definitely."

In his dating profile video, Romeo says with a Spanish accent, "I am a pretty simple guy. I tend to keep to myself and love spending nights at home. I also love eating, then again who doesn't? I bet you are wondering what a frog like me is doing in a place like this. Well I am here to find my match," and then continues with a sad voice, "Just like you."

