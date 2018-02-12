An officer was fired after he chose not to shoot a distraught suspect. Now he's getting a $175,000 settlement

(CNN) A West Virginia city has agreed to pay a former police officer $175,000 to settle a wrongful-termination lawsuit after he was fired following his decision not to shoot a distraught suspect who was holding a gun.

The lawsuit accused the Weirton Police Department of wrongfully terminating officer Stephen Mader after he chose not to shoot a 23-year-old man while responding to a domestic disturbance in 2016.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy to put this chapter of my life to bed," Mader said in a news release by the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia.

"The events leading to my termination were unjustified and I'm pleased a joint resolution has been met. My hope is that no other person on either end of a police call has to go through this again."

The incident occurred May 6, 2016, when Mader responded to a domestic-disturbance call and found Ronald "R.J." Williams Jr. with an unloaded handgun.

