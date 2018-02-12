A solemn procession, then vigils mark the deaths of Ohio officers

Story highlights Flags ordered at half-staff in Ohio

Vigils are planned into Tuesday

(CNN) Central Ohio was in mourning Monday as people lined the streets to watch a somber police procession deliver the bodies of two slain officers to their respective funeral homes.

Westerville Officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were fatally shot Saturday as they entered an apartment in their city, a northern suburb of Columbus.

The suspect , Quentin Lamar Smith, was hospitalized and taken into custody, police spokeswoman Christa Dickey said. On Sunday, he was charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

The motorcade is making its entrance into the city of Westerville | Live coverage of escort for fallen officers https://t.co/MRIqNexAcA #10TV pic.twitter.com/EtFKWVqvoI — 10TV.com (@10TV) February 12, 2018

The Westerville deaths shook the populace and resonated in the halls of power -- in Columbus, the state capital, and in Washington, D.C.

Gov. John Kasich, who is from Westerville, pledged his support for the town and its police department and ordered that US and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state.

