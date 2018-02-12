We're 6 weeks into the year and there have already been 11 officers shot to death

(CNN) In the first six weeks of the year, 11 law enforcement officers across the United States have died after they were shot in the line of duty.

Six of them died in just one week, said Craig Floyd with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

It's a big jump from the five recorded during the same period in 2017, according to data from the memorial fund.

Ten of the shootings occurred this year. One of the lawmen died in February due to complications from a gunshot wound he received in 1994.

"The tragic deaths... (are) a stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement professionals face each and every day while protecting and serving our communities. Too often, their service and sacrifice are taken for granted," Floyd said in a statement Monday.