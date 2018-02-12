(CNN) NFL linebacker Edwin Jackson, struck and killed by a truck police said was driven by a twice-deported undocumented immigrant, was being remembered Monday at the Atlanta church his family has attended for three generations.

The late-morning funeral at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church will recall Jackson's sports career and his giving back to the community and youth. The church is on iconic Auburn Avenue in Atlanta, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is interred at the King Center.

Jackson, 26, played for the Indianapolis Colts, and a horseshoe-shaped blue-and-white standing wreath was placed near the altar. Two helmets -- one for the Colts, the second from Jackson's college playing days at Georgia Southern University -- also were displayed. Jerseys going back to his high school team were in the back of the sanctuary.

Jackson and his ride-share driver, Jeffrey Monroe, were struck and killed February 4 on an Indiana highway after they pulled to the side of the road. Colts owner Jim Irsay is paying for the funerals, a team spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

Jackson, an Atlanta native, was a walk-on player at Georgia Southern before he joined the Colts in late 2015. Jackson started eight games in 2016 for the Colts, but did not play this past season due to an injury.

