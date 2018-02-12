Get ready for horse racing, Formula One-style

Story highlights Twelve branded teams to compete over eight weeks of competition

"The Series" follows Formula One's model of team ownership

Organizers hope to broaden racing audiences

(CNN) What do you get when you mix horse racing with Formula One?

A new flat-racing competition called "The Series" will see 12 branded teams -- each with one trainer, four jockeys and 30 horses -- compete against each other at some of the UK's most famous racecourses from 2019.

Just like Red Bull in F1 and Team Sky in cycling, the teams will be owned by major international brands.

All 48 races across the eight meetings will have a prize money pot of at least £100,000 ($138,000) which will be divided among stable staff, owners, trainers or jockeys.

"This is a fantastic chance for racing to lead the way in changing how people watch sport, both live and in terms of bite-size, interactive content," said Jeremy Wray, chief executive of Championship Horse Racing (CHR), which developed the concept.

JUST WATCHED A look at South Africa's horse racing industry Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH A look at South Africa's horse racing industry 22:20

Read More