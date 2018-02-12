(CNN) Coldplay and the Moulin Rouge soundtrack appeared to be favorites Sunday for figure skaters able to compete using music with lyrics for the first time at a Winter Olympics.

In previous Games, skaters have only been able to perform to instrumental music.

Now the restriction has been lifted -- allowing more personality, more drama (and seemingly more Coldplay) on the ice.

In an interview with Billboard published last week , US skater Adam Rippon said the rule change allowing vocal music had left skaters with "no excuse not to be original now."

"The big thing I always look for is, 'Is this music going to really affect someone sitting in the last row of a 15,000-seat arena?' I want to skate to something people can feel throughout the whole arena," he told the publication. "Chris Martin has this voice that resonates through a whole arena."