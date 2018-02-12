Thanks to Canada, gay Olympic athletes have a place all their own in the Olympic Village

(CNN) LGBTQ athletes have a place to call their own in the Olympic Village in Pyeongchang.

It's called the Pride House, a building in the village that's a safe space for gay and lesbian athletes, their friends, family and supporters.

The first Pride House popped up during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and since then they have appeared at a number of international sporting events, including the 2012 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in London and the 2016 Summer Games in Rio, Brazil.

What makes the Pride House in Pyeongchang special is that it's the first one to be affiliated with and hosted by a national Olympic committee. It's also the first Pride House in Asia.

The Canadian Olympic Committee hosts the Pride House in its Canada Olympic House in the village, in a collaboration with Pride House International, which promotes equality and diversity in sports, and the Korean Sexual Minority Culture and Rights Center.