Trump speaks with Putin as tensions rise in Middle East

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump spoke Monday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to express condolences for a weekend plane crash outside Moscow, according to a US official.

The phone call came amid ongoing Washington-Moscow tensions over policy in the Middle East and Russia's attempts to meddling in US elections.

Russian news agencies reported the phone call also included discussion of the situation in Israel. Putin was meeting Monday in Moscow with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

Tensions in the region are high after Syrian forces downed an Israeli F-16 fighter jet over the weekend. The jet was hit and went down Saturday in northern Israel after coming under "massive anti-aircraft fire" from Syrian forces, according to the Israeli army.

Both pilots ejected from the Israeli jet, and one was severely injured.

