Rising star Moulton boasts big fundraising numbers

Washington (CNN) Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton raised $1 million at a single New York City fundraiser last week -- a $50,000-per-candidate boost for the 19 Democrats he has endorsed in House races.

The total from Thursday's New York fundraiser, detailed by a Moulton aide, comes after he raised $600,000 for the candidates he's backing at a forum last year in Boston.

Moulton's first big-dollar event outside his home turf of Massachusetts is another indicator of Moulton's emergence as one of the most prolific fundraisers and bundlers among House Democrats outside of leadership ranks. In New York, about 140 donors gave between $250 and $107,000 -- including 50 with donations of more than $1,000 -- to a joint fundraising group that includes Moulton's political action committee and the 19 Moulton-backed candidates.

His political team is now planning more events in California, where he will introduce the candidates he is backing to his donor network and hold campaign training sessions, the aide said.

Read More