Schumer, McConnell share a stage in Louisville

Louisville, Kentucky (CNN) The two top leaders of the Senate sought to paint a picture of civility in a rare dual appearance outside the Capitol, following a year of bitter fighting between the two parties in Congress over issues like tax cuts, health care and the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced his Democratic counterpart, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, before a speech Monday morning that Schumer gave at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville.

At the top of his speech, Schumer presented McConnell with a bottle of bourbon that was made in Brooklyn, where Schumer was born and raised. "I'm sure he'll never agree that New York bourbon even counts as bourbon," Schumer quipped.

Toward the end, the McConnell Center presented Schumer with a clock that has the university's emblem on it. "Story of my life: Mitch gets the bourbon, I get the clock," Schumer joked.

It's not unusual to see the two men together. They speak on a near daily basis on the Senate floor when they each deliver their opening remarks, and they are frequently involved in negotiations over legislative action that takes place on the floor.

Read More