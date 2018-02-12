(CNN) A Republican congressman slammed the spending bill that was signed into law last week, calling it a "debt junkie's dream."

"It was the worst piece of legislation I have voted on since I've been in the United States Congress and there's not another bill that's a close second," Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" Monday.

"That's how bad that debt junkie's dream bill was last week," he continued. "But it passed. I wish it hadn't. We are where we are."

Brooks was one of 67 Republicans who broke with the rest of their party to vote against the two-year budget deal . It raises budget caps by $300 billion in the next two years, increases the debt ceiling and offers up nearly $90 billion in disaster relief.

"I think it jeopardizes the future of our country. I cannot use words that describe how dangerous this situation is," Brooks said of the bill, which he claimed will have "a lot of cascading effects."