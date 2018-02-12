RNC says it's keeping money from Steve Wynn until investigations by state regulators are complete

(CNN) The Republican National Committee is keeping donations from its former finance chair Steve Wynn until state regulators in two states complete their investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that the board of Wynn Resorts canceled an outside investigation into employee allegations of sexual misconduct by Wynn after the casino magnate resigned from the company. Wynn has denied the allegations.

Asked Sunday how the board's decision to end the outside investigation would affect the RNC's determination about returning Wynn's donations, RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens pointed to ongoing investigations by gaming regulators in both Massachusetts and Nevada.

When allegations of sexual assault were levied against movie producer and Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein last year, the RNC publicly called on Democrats to return his donations. So far, the RNC has declined to return contributions from Wynn, who donated $375,000 to the committee late last year alone.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has said that Wynn is entitled to "due process" and noted that he has denied the allegations.

Read More