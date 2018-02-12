Democratic senators slam Trump budget

Washington (CNN) Democrats on Capitol Hill slammed President Donald Trump's budget proposal and infrastructure plan, arguing Monday it doesn't address the needs of the American people.

While it wasn't a total surprise, many senators said Monday afternoon they want to focus on funding the government through March before worrying about the new fiscal year.

Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, told CNN the budget was "dead on arrival."

"The President is asking for major cuts in things like Medicaid and Medicare," she said. "I think we are going to make sure the (funding) we all agreed on in the last budget agreement are going to be the ones we work on."

Sen. Patrick Leahy, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, called the budget and infrastructure plan "divorced from reality."

