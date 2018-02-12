Washington (CNN) The White House maintained on Monday it did not know the "extent" of the allegations against Rob Porter until last Tuesday evening, when they were first reported in the Daily Mail.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defended the actions the administration took in the wake of the reports and claimed the entire administration takes domestic violence seriously.

"The President and the entire administration take domestic violence very seriously and believe all allegations need to be investigated thoroughly," Sanders said. "Above all, the President supports victims of domestic violence and believes everyone should be treated fairly and with due process."

"We've addressed this situation extensively and we have nothing more to add at this time on the topic," Sanders said.

Two of Porter's ex-wives have alleged he verbally and physically abused them.

