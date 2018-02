Washington (CNN) Lawyers representing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin say they have submitted a "robust response" to the findings of a review of Shulkin's European business trip last summer and that Shulkin "has not done anything improper."

The VA's inspector general has been reviewing Shulkin's July business trip to London and Denmark, which included meetings with Danish and UK officials as well as a stop at Wimbledon. The findings of that review have not been made public, but USA Today reported Monday that Shulkin's legal team had drafted a point-by-point rebuttal of the findings and that the report was scheduled to be released sometime this week.

"Secretary Shulkin has not done anything improper," Shulkin's lawyers, Justin Shur, Eric Nitz and Emily Damrau, said in a statement to CNN. "We have submitted a robust response to the allegations in the IG report, and we will make that response public after the IG has published its final report."

Shulkin's lawyers, according to USA Today, criticize the IG report in their rebuttal as incomplete and unfair, an indication that the findings are not in the secretary's favor.

Read More