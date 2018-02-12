(CNN) Identical twins John and James want nothing more than to serve in the military, but as "Dreamers" illegally brought to the United States from the Philippines at age 10, whether they are deported or deployed falls on Congress.

"Just give us a chance to prove that we're Americans," James said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

As the twins wait for a decision on their future, the immediate future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program "could determine whether they are deported or deployed," Tapper reported.

As DACA recipients, John and James, who wished to only have their first names used, say they watch TV with anxiety, not knowing if permanent legislation for DACA will be passed. "Am I going to ship out or am I going to get sent back to a country that I hardly know?" James asks.

They were able in 2016 to join a now-defunct pilot program set up to allow skilled immigrants to enlist in the military.

