(CNN) Two members of the Central Park Five criticized President Trump on Monday for his tweet that a "mere allegation" could ruin people's lives without due process.

Raymond Santana, one of the men who was wrongfully convicted for a 1989 attack and rape of a jogger in Central Park, told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360" that he was not surprised by Trump's comments.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to lament that there is no due process for the accused in the wake of the resignations of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter and speechwriter David Sorensen after allegations of domestic abuse.

Santana and Yusuf Salaam, another Central Park Five exoneree, noted Trump seemed to feel differently about due process in their case.

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

In 1989, Trump pushed for the death penalty in the Central Park Five case, telling Larry King , "Maybe hate is what we need if we're gonna get something done."

Read More