7-year-old school shooting survivor asks Trump how he'll keep kids safe from guns

(CNN) In 2016, Ava Olsen, then 6 years old, survived a shooting at her South Carolina elementary school. So did her little brother, and her teacher. But he best friend Jacob wasn't as lucky.

Devastated by the incident, Ava picked up a pencil and wrote to the President.

"Are you going to keep kids safe? How can you keep us safe?" she asked, pleading "don't let any more bad people get guns and hurt kids."

Though Donald Trump replied to Ava, his response lacked specifics, and she isn't satisfied.

The second-grader still wants to know how "he can help keep kids safe," she told Brooke Baldwin on Monday.

Seven-year-old school shooting survivor Ava Olsen asked the President how he will keep kids safe from gun violence. He has yet to give her a specific answer https://t.co/BDaRH4ViaA pic.twitter.com/qoZNIVWx6k — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 12, 2018

