Why we're fighting for MLK's final cause

The Rev. Dr. William Barber II and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis are co-chairs of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for a Moral Revival. Barber is president of the North Carolina NAACP. Theoharis is the co-director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice.

(CNN) Fifty years ago today, hundreds of black sanitation workers in Memphis walked off their jobs after two of their brothers were crushed to death by their truck's faulty compactor. For more than 60 days, the striking workers made daily marches from the local church to city hall, wearing signs that declared, "I AM A MAN."

Their demands were simple. They wanted a wage they could live on, the recognition of their union and the basic dignity and respect all of us should be afforded as children of God. And their struggle became an anchor of the original Poor People's Campaign, a cross-racial fusion movement led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others aimed at ending the the triple evils of poverty, racism and militarism.

Dr. King saw the workers' struggle for a living wage and a union as central to this effort, and spoke of the cause in his final public speech in Memphis the day before an assassin's bullet stole him from us on April 4, 1968. As leaders of the effort to carry on the unfinished work of the Poor People's Campaign, we view the fight for unions and living wages as central to our campaign as well.

That is why the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for a Moral Revival is joining thousands of fast-food workers today as they march in Memphis, following in the footsteps of the sanitation workers who went on strike 50 years ago and carrying their work forward.

The fast-food workers' demands are the same ones sanitation workers fought for 50 years ago: a living wage, the right to a union and basic respect for their dignity and humanity. And their work is central to our effort to reverse America's moral rot.

