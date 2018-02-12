In a new series, "Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World," CNN's chief international correspondent explores the intimate lives of women across the globe. Watch the premiere Saturday, March 17, at 10 p.m. ET.

(CNN) The idea came to me in the bathroom.

Getting ready for work, listening to a radio report about Syrian refugees fleeing to a pop-up camp on the border, a question flashed into my mind: How do they maintain family life, marriage, sexual relations, love, intimacy, privacy in their flimsy tents and metal containers? Why have I never explored that in my 27 years reporting war and crises around the world?

Sex and love is not something I usually talk about, but that thought sent me on an odyssey into life's most essential question, trying to discover what makes us all human even in the most extreme conditions.

From Berlin to Beirut, Tokyo to New Delhi, Accra to Shanghai, everywhere I looked I found people seeking -- and craving -- love, intimacy and sexual fulfillment. My quest took me to women and girls, who we so often dismiss as only victims of our patriarchal, misogynistic, hypersexualized culture, who were boldly seizing every opportunity for satisfaction and personal pleasure. I also found their evil downside: sexless marriages, industrial-scale infidelity and loneliness.

I wondered, do Afghan mothers in tribal villages have sex and relationship talks with their daughters (especially the underage ones they are about to marry off to men old enough to be their fathers ... or grandfathers)? Or are they just too busy trying to survive?

