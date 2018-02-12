'Three Billboards' backlash flows from debate over its message

(CNN) "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has become one of Oscar season's most divisive films, producing fierce blowback based on what feels like a not-entirely-fair interpretation about what it says, or doesn't, about people's ability to achieve redemption.

Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards" is being released on DVD Feb. 13, capitalizing on its Academy Awards exposure ("The Shape of Water" comes out two weeks later). Thus far, the film's accolades include seven nominations, plus a number of wins at run-up events, including Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes for the movie, Frances McDormand and co-star Sam Rockwell.

The drumbeat against the film, however, has grown louder , with critics deriding the narrative arc of Rockwell's character, Dixon, a racist cop prone to violence. Among the broadsides, the most bruising came from the New York Times' Wesley Morris, who lambasted McDonagh (an Irish playwright who has dabbled in film) and his movie for playing like "a set of postcards from a Martian lured to America by a cable news ticker and by rumors of how easily flattered and provoked we are."

Sam Rockwell and Francis McDorman

As many analysts have noted, the major issue in "Three Billboards" (and this requires some spoilers to discuss) is whether Dixon is redeemed by doing what amounts to a good thing near the movie's end. But a fairer reading of McDonagh's script is that people are complicated, requiring a more nuanced view that's reflected in the film's inconclusive ending.

When the movie begins, it's easy to surmise the audience is expected to identify with, and root for, McDormand's grieving mother, who puts up the billboards demanding justice for her murdered daughter. Yet as the story progresses, she proceeds to do a number of terrible things in her conviction about the righteousness of her cause, in a way that makes her less sympathetic.

