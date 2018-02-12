Jennifer Garner is selling Girl Scout cookies too

(CNN) You seriously cannot get away from Girl Scout cookies.

It's that time of the year, and even celebs are out there hawking the treats.

Jennifer Garner shared a photo of herself over the weekend selling the cookies outside a store.

"Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints," read her caption on the photo, which showed a man pointing in her direction as the actress held a sign advertising the sale.

Garner is a mother of two daughters, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and a five-year-old son Samuel -- all by former husband Ben Affleck. They live in Los Angeles.

