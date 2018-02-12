Amy Schumer confirms new beau

Story highlights Schumer made it Instagram-official

Her boyfriend is an award-winning author

(CNN) Amy Schumer recently used a birthday party to confirm her relationship.

Over the weekend, the comedian made it clear that she is dating chef Chris Fischer.

Schumer posted a picture of the two of them kissing at a 60th birthday party for Ellen DeGeneres.

The actress wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!"

Schumer split from Ben Hanisch last summer after they met on a dating app in 2015.

