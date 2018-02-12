(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Donald Trump Jr.'s wife opened a letter containing an unknown substance that was addressed to him.
-- President Trump unveiled a plan that aims to turn $200 billion in federal money into $1.5 trillion for fixing the country's infrastructure.
-- Former first couple Michelle and Barack Obama reacted with "wow" and "that's pretty sharp" as their official portraits were unveiled.
-- The military rushed more than 4,000 people onto FBI's gun ban list after an ex-airman killed dozens in Texas.
-- California launched an investigation into Aetna after a stunning admission by a former medical director.
-- Body parts were recovered in the debris of a plane that crashed in the Moscow area.
-- An ISIS leader relinquished leadership of the terror group for five months after sustaining injuries in an airstrike last May, US officials say.
-- Oxfam's deputy chief executive resigned over a sex scandal at the UK aid agency.
-- Unilever, the owner of brands like Dove and Ben & Jerry's, threatened the Facebooks and Googles of the world to either clean up their platforms or lose big ad dollars.
-- An airport in London remained closed after the discovery of a WWII bomb in the Thames River.
-- A windy day at the Winter Olympics couldn't blow Team Canada off course. And Team USA figure skater Mirai Nagasu leapt into history with a triple axel (we break down this insane move here). If you missed out on the action, here's a full recap of the day's events.