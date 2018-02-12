Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Liberian president, wins $5 million prize

Story highlights Mo Ibrahim Prize winners receive $5 million and $200,000 a year for life

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is first woman to win prize

Prize committee: Sirleaf led Liberia's recovery from years of civil war

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been awarded a $5 million prize for excellence in African leadership.

Sirleaf, who served two terms as Liberia's president, was recognized for leading the country's recovery from years of devastating civil war, according to the Mo Ibrahim Prize committee.

A Nobel Peace Prize winner, Sirleaf was Africa's first female president and the first woman to receive the prize, which celebrates African leaders who have strengthened democracy on the continent.

"Ellen Johnson Sirleaf took the helm of Liberia when it was completely destroyed by civil war and led a process of reconciliation that focused on building a nation and its democratic institutions," said committee Chairman Salim Ahmed Salim.

Sirleaf took office in January 2006. She was succeeded by former international soccer star George Weah, last month.

