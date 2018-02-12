Afrofuturism: The genre that made Black Panther

(CNN) Finally, Marvel has a black superhero movie -- and the world of social media has said it's lit.

Black Panther, set in the near-futuristic fictional African nation of Wakanda, is a captivating Afro-vision. A world of monorails, flying cars and medical marvels -- all made possible by the discovery of vibranium, a superpower metal.

The film reimagines history. Wakanda is a secretive African country that was never colonized and is the most advanced nation in the world.

While Black Panther breaks new ground in Hollywood, the film itself owes its vision to Afrofuturism, a 20th century cultural aesthetic that subverted sci-fi -- a white-dominated genre -- by placing black people front and center in futuristic worlds.

"The one characteristic of the Wakandan people as far as costumes go is Afrofuturist," Ruth E. Carter, costume designer for Black Panther, told CNN.

