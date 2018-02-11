Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unveil more details on their royal wedding

(CNN) If you're planning on attending the British royal wedding this spring, you can finally stake out a spot on the processional route.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will take place at 12 p.m. GMT (7 a.m. ET) on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced Monday morning. The Palace had previously revealed the date of the wedding , but the timing of the ceremony hadn't been disclosed.

The British royal wedding, which will be held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, will be officiated by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, said Kensington Palace, the royal residence where Harry lives.

The royal family has also just revealed the route of the procession set to take place following the ceremony, when the newlyweds first emerge as husband and wife.

The newlyweds will leave Windsor Castle in a carriage and travel along High Street through the town of Windsor, before returning to the castle by the Long Walk, according to the Palace. Windsor is some 40 km (25 miles) west of central London.

Read More