Kentucky man kills four people and himself, police say

(CNN) Five people died in a "murder spree" in eastern Kentucky Saturday, the Johnson County sheriff said.

"This has been a horrific murder spree. The lives of four innocent victims were taken. The perpetrator then took his own life," Sheriff Dwayne Price said.

Authorities responding to reports of a shooting found the bodies of two victims at a home in Johnson County, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

While deputies were searching for a suspect, they found two more victims and the suspected shooter dead at an apartment in Paintsville -- about 10 miles away from where the first victims were found.

Price said he was not releasing names of any of the victims until their families were notified.

