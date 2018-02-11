Story highlights Gerard was in 11th place after two rounds

At 17, Gerard is the youngest Olympic snowboarding champion ever

(CNN) Teenager Red Gerard pulled off a shock win in the men's slopestyle snowboarding to claim the first gold medal for Team USA at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The 17-year-old crashed on both of his first two runs amid high winds at Pheonix Park, but pulled off a spectacular final effort that no one could match to become the youngest American man to win an Olympic winter gold medal since 1928.

Sitting in 11th place after two runs, Gerard wowed the judges with his descent through a series of rails, ramps and huge jumps to beat Canadian riders Max Parrot and Mark McMorris to the silver and bronze respectively.

The diminutive Gerard, the second-youngest of seven siblings who grew up in Cleveland, Ohio before moving to Colorado, seemed stunned as he became the youngest Olympic snowboarding champion ever.

