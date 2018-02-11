High winds keep Mikaela Shiffrin waiting for her first chance at gold

(CNN) US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for a first gold of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea was put on hold after high winds forced the women's giant slalom to be postponed.

Shiffrin, 22, has been compared to Olympic swimming great Michael Phelps as she looks to add to her Olympic tally. She could compete in all five alpine events and was favored to win Monday's scheduled race.

The women's giant slalom will now take place on Thursday at Yongpyong Alpine Centre.

High winds also disrupted the alpine schedule at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre, with conditions forcing the men's downhill to be postponed until Thursday.

