US Navy investigating Japan-based sailors for drug use, sales

(CNN) A number of US Navy sailors based in Japan are being investigated for alleged use and distribution of drugs, a spokesman for the US Seventh Fleet confirmed to CNN.

News of the investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday. The paper said the drugs involved included LSD and ecstasy, among others, and that at least a dozen US Navy personnel were under suspicion.

The Journal report said some of those being investigated were serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan as well as on shore in Japan. Suspicions that drugs had been sold to local Japanese residents means that Japanese authorities are also investigating, the Journal said.

Cmdr. Clay Doss, public affairs officer for the Seventh Fleet, confirmed the investigation was under way.

"The Navy has zero tolerance for drug abuse and takes all allegations involving misconduct of our sailors, Navy civilians and family members very seriously," Doss said in an email to CNN. "These allegations are still under investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further."