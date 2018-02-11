Trump: Neither Israelis nor Palestinians looking to make peace

(CNN) US President Donald Trump declined to give a timeline for releasing the US plan for peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, telling an Israeli newspaper that he is not convinced that either party is committed to the process.

"We are going to see what goes on," Trump told "Israel Hayom" in an interview released Sunday.

"Right now, I would say the Palestinians are not looking to make peace, they are not looking to make peace. And I am not necessarily sure that Israel is looking to make peace," the President said. "So we are just going to have to see what happens."

Trump was also asked about his comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos that "Jerusalem is off the table" in terms of negotiations. In his answer, he seemed to qualify his earlier remarks.

