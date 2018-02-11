Conway on Porter's alleged abuse: 'I have no reason not to believe these women'

Washington (CNN) White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she has "no reason not to believe" the women who accused White House aide Rob Porter of domestic abuse.

"In this case, you have contemporaneous police reports, you have women speaking to the FBI under threat of perjury ... you have photographs, and when you look at all of that pulled together, Rob Porter did the right thing by resigning," Conway said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"I have no reason not to believe the women," Conway added.

Conway's comments stand in stark contrast to remarks from President Donald Trump, who tweeted Saturday: "Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. ... There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?"

Trump also told reporters on Friday that Porter's departure was "very sad" and that "he did a very good job while he was in the White House," but he did not express sympathy for the women Porter allegedly abused, instead focusing on Porter's claim of innocence.

