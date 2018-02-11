Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Donald Trump wants you to believe he has "great respect" for women, but his words and actions tell a far different story. In fact, Trump may be the most anti-women US president ever.

Case in point: On Friday, Trump defended his former aide Rob Porter after news broke of allegations that Porter had been physically abusive to his two ex-wives, Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby.

At that point, America had already seen the photo of Holderness with a black eye caused when Porter allegedly punched her. We had heard Porter's second wife, Willoughby tell us that while married to Porter he had been abusive. He "grabbed me from the shower by my shoulders up close to my neck and pulled me out to continue to yell at me," she said . Porter has denied these allegations.