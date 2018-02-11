Saudi Ritz-Carlton reopens after stint as lavish prison

(CNN) The Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh is now open to commoners again, three months after it was first converted into a lavish prison for high-profile Saudis.

Guests are again staying at the 492-room hotel, said Shahd Bargouthy, spokeswoman for the Ritz-Carlton in the Middle East.

Hundreds of detainees had been held in the hotel in what the kingdom called an anti-corruption sweep.

The Saudi Information Ministry has not responded to CNN's request for an update on the detainees' status.

The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh.

The Ritz-Carlton closed its doors to the public in November, when about 200 people -- including business executives, officials and at least 17 princes -- were arrested and given rooms at the five-star hotel as holding cells.

