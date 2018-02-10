Midwest braces for second round of snow this weekend

(CNN) The Midwest braced Saturday for more snow, a day after heavy precipitation and strong winds pounded the region, causing widespread travel delays and more than 1,500 flight cancellations.

By Sunday, the Midwest could get 2 to 4 more inches on top of more than a foot of snow that just fell across parts of Illinois, northern Indiana and Michigan, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

As the storm pushes toward the Atlantic, winter storm advisories have been posted for upstate New York and New England.

The Northeast through Sunday could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, with 5 inches possible elsewhere, especially in Maine, Brink said.

Meanwhile, Southern states -- particularly in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee -- could be at risk of flooding from the warm side of the system, CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said.