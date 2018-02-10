Larry Nassar transferred to federal prison in Arizona

(CNN) Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor who admitted to sexually abusing underage girls, has been transferred from a Michigan facility to a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, to start a 60-year sentence for child pornography crimes, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Saturday.

Larry Nassar in a January sentencing hearing in Lansing, Michigan.

The high-security prison is one of nine in the federal system that offers sex offender treatment, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. It has 1,536 inmates -- 1,387 in the prison and 149 at a minimum-security satellite camp.

The website says only prisoners who volunteer can receive the treatment.

"The Bureau recognizes sex offenders as a vulnerable population within a prison setting," the site says. "Institutional assignment, unit management, Psychology Treatment Programs and re-entry planning promote the well-being of sex offenders while incarcerated and help both the offenders and society by reducing the likelihood of re-offense after release."

It's unknown how long Nassar, 54, will spend at the Tucson prison or if he will be transferred to another institution.