Is there a Democratic plan to save DACA? (Not really)

(CNN) In the end, Nancy Pelosi was left with one request.

The House minority leader wanted from Speaker Paul Ryan what Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, got from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a few weeks ago: A scout's honor pledge to allow a future vote on an immigration bill.

After months of public jousting and fruitless negotiations with Republicans and President Donald Trump, Democrats are running out of time -- and options -- in their fight to preserve a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. Leadership's unwillingness to gamble on another government shutdown, the minority party's lone meaningful recourse, has left them unarmed and aimless.

Knowing all this, Ryan kept his nerve, reiterating his "sincere" desire to seek an "immigration measure that we can make law," but offering no bold-faced assurances. Democrats, fearful of extending a brief and unrelated shutdown ginned up by Sen. Rand Paul, and enticed by new non-defense spending, wilted. For all the drama of the past 48 hours, 73 of them joined Republicans early Friday morning in voting to send a bipartisan budget deal to the White House.

That raft of defections underlined the frailties in the Democratic caucus, which appears to be operating without a playbook -- or a clear sense of priorities -- as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program unravels ahead of President Trump's March 5 deadline to codify or can the Obama-era program. Whatever leverage Democrats might have claimed a month ago, it is all but gone now.

