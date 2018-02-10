(CNN) Actor Reg E. Cathey, better known for his roles in the hit Netflix drama "House of Cards" and the HBO series "The Wire," has died.

His death was announced Friday night by David Simon, the creator of "The Wire," who paid tribute to the late 59-year-old actor on Twitter.

"Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set," Simon wrote. "On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing."

More details of Cathey's passing, including the circumstances surrounding his death, were not immediately available.

The Huntsville, Alabama, native was born into a military family in August of 1958. He took an interest in theater at the age of 9 after attending a United Service Organization show in West Germany, where he was raised.

